Alvarez, Martinez send Argentina into World Cup semifinals

KANSAS CITY, United States | Xinhua | Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored in extra time as Argentina advanced to the World Cup semifinals on Saturday with a 3-1 win over 10-man Switzerland.

Alexis Mac Allister put the defending champion ahead by meeting Lionel Messi’s corner at the near post and nodding into the far corner.

The Swiss equalized through Dan Ndoye’s shot from a tight angle before Breel Embolo was sent off for a second booking with 18 minutes of normal time remaining.

Alvarez broke the deadlock in the 112th minute with a curling effort into the far corner that left goalkeeper Gregor Kobel with no chance.

Substitute Martinez extended the lead by firing home from close range after Thiago Almada’s attempt was blocked by Kobel.

Argentina will meet England for a place in the final after Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Norway 2-1 earlier on Saturday. ■