One dead after UPDF intercepts Karimojong warriors in Napak

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected jie cattle rustler from Kotido district was on Friday night shot dead by a joint force of UPDF and the Antistock theft unit personnel during a one and half hour fire exchange that spilled over the Karamoja -Teso border.

The fire exchange took place 4 kilometers away from Lokopo sub county in Napak district.

Micheal Longole, the Karamoja regional police Spokesperson confirmed the exchange saying the warriors were heading for a raiding mission in Lokopo.

“As they were entering to drive animals out of the Kraal, our troops were prepared properly and engaged them,” he said.

He said one cattle rustler was put out of action while others run in disarray. “We didn’t get any gun and we believe his colleagues removed it and took off with it but we are following them until we get those guns,” he said.

Longole added that the joint force didn’t register any casualties on their side.

Jimmy Tebanyang, the district movement chairperson Napak district said the persisting insecurity in Karamoja was affecting several things in place.

“Many projects put by the government for community use have been abandoned by the community who have fled to the trading centres due to the current raids,” he said.

Mark Lomerilima, another resident of Ngoleriet sub county in Napak district said deploying fresh commanders on the ground would help to wipe out cattle rustling in Karamoja.

URN