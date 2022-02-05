NUP’s Mugenyi new Mbarara University guild president

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A medical laboratory science student, Justus Mugenyi Kizito, 24 has been declared the winner of the guild presidential election for Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

He becomes the 33rd Guild President and he will replace Mariam Iculet Arikosi who was the second female to be elected Guild President.

He secured a landslide victory in the guild polls held on Friday. Mugenyi, who contested on the National Unity Platform-NUP party ticket, garnered 1767 votes representing 64% of the votes cast.

His closest rival, Isaac Muyanja, the independent candidate obtained 731 votes. The others who contested included Victor Mugambe,a Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) candidate who collected 238 Votes and Witness Beda of the NRM managed only 268 votes. The University managed to have physical voting.

The University electoral commission boss Dan Nuwaha declared Mugenyi the winner of the election that was held at the University premises.

Nuwaha, the chairperson of Mbarara University Electoral Commission noted that despite having to work during a hard time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fairness of the voting exercise has not been disputed by students.

Davis Akampumuza, the Vice-Chairperson of the University Electoral Commission says the election was free and fair. He says the declaration form was never fully signed because the other candidates were not present at the time of declaring the final results.

Isaac Muyanja, agreed to the outcome saying the students decided and not signing the declaration form doesn’t mean he will contest the results. Mugenyi now awaits to be sworn in with other candidates from other faculties on February, 11th, 2022.

****

URN