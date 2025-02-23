NUP to assess raid on headquarters, leadership school

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The leadership of the National Unity Platform (NUP) is assessing the recent raid on their offices by joint security operatives.

On Thursday and Friday, a search was conducted by joint security forces comprising of the police, army and joint anti-terrorism task office.

The security operation was carried out at the NUP offices in Kamwokya and the party’s headquarters in Kavule.

Acting Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson, said the raid follows videos that have been circulating on social media where NUP members are threatening to cause violence. Kulayigye said that the state cannot just look when such attacks are being promised by an organized group.

Doreen Kaija, an administrator at the NUP Leadership School, said that security personnel not only vandalized office property but also took money worth 2 million Shillings from the office.

On Sunday, the NUP Secretary-General, Lewis Rubongoya said that for the two days security was at their premises, doors were broken, money was taken from their accounts office, computers were taken, electricity and internet wires were also cut and cameras disconnected.

He said that they are going to do proper stock-taking to establish all that was taken and the extent of the damage. He said that the raid on their offices was aimed at disorganising the party’s activities, but it would not break their resolve.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Police, it noted that several exhibits were recovered from the two premises and that they will be used as evidence.

****

URN