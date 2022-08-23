NUP leaders in Kasese call for unity

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders of the National Unity Platform-NUP in Kasese district have called for unity. They argue that the opposition would have performed better in last week’s by-elections in Busongora South had they fielded a single candidate.

On Thursday, the Kasese District Returning Officer, Ismail Atwijukire Takih declared Gedeon Mujungu of NRM as the winner of the by-election. He polled 12,088 votes to defeat his closest rival Jackson Mbaju of the National Unity Platform who garnered 6,866 votes.

The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC candidate Aloysius Kighema Baguma emerged third with 5,564 votes, Bernadette Businge of the Democratic Party-DP got 84 votes, independent candidate David Mulindwa Isimbwa 2,093 votes while Doreen Izaagire polled 32 votes.

Brian Basisa, the Kasese District NUP chairperson says that the defeat should be an eye-opener for the members of the opposition to strategize ahead of the 2026 elections.

Basisa alleges that the elections were marred by voter bribery, militarization, and intimidation which didn’t give the opposition any chance to win.

According to Basisa, members of the opposition must continue mobilizing the electorates to ensure they are adequately prepared before elections.

Businge says that unity among the opposition is now needed at any time.

Last week, the FDC Party President Patrick Amuriat Oboi acknowledged that unity was important, but added that it will not have deterred NRM from employing all kinds of methods to win the by-election.

