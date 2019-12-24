NSSF’s Mbuya housing units targets high end customers

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is expecting to record Shs 26 billion as total revenue from its new Mbuya housing project. Dubbed Citadel Place, the project has 40-units and was opened by Gabriel Gadison Ajedra Aridru, the state minister of finance in charge of general duties on Dec.19. The project is a condominium housing development, located about 7 kilometers from Kampala city centre.

The project is served by amenities like a swimming pool, fully equipped gym, a club house and 24 hour CCTV surveillance. The Fund’s Managing Director Richard Byarugaba said that 21 units had so far been booked and two already occupied. “This is testament that the market for high end real estate exists in Uganda.” Byarugaba said. He said that the Fund expects to record 20% as return on investment for the entire project.