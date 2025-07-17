NRM to conduct primaries today

Thursday , July 17 2025
The Independent July 17, 2025 NEWS Leave a comment

NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Tango odoi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s ruling party  the National Resistance Movement NRM will conduct it’s internal primaries today across the country.

According to the party’s Electoral Commission Chairperson Tango odoi voting will start at 10:00 am in most parts of the country while in Karamoja sub region voting will start at 9:00 am to 11am due to it’s weather conditions.

The Exercise will begin by reading the names of registered voters between 10:00am to 11:45am and voting will be done by voters linning up behind posters or agents of the candidates from 12:00 pm to 2:00pm. Declaration of results will then follow before 4:00pm.

 

 

