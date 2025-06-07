NRM lines up over 50 lawyers ahead of party primaries

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has assembled a legal team of more than 50 lawyers to handle potential disputes arising from the party’s upcoming primary elections.

According to the party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Enoch Barata, the process of expression of interest by aspirants is progressing smoothly, with no major challenges reported so far. Barata revealed that the legal team is actively engaged in supporting the process and has set up a legal advisory desk to assist party members who may be unclear about certain procedures.

“These lawyers are drawn from various law firms across the country. They are on hand to provide legal guidance to aspirants and to support the party’s internal processes”, Barata told URN in an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing exercise of picking nomination forms to express interest to stand in various topmost positions within the party.

Barata added that a dedicated tribunal will also be established to adjudicate any disputes arising from the primaries, while other lawyers will be arguing cases levied against the party.

The NRM Legal department has a tribunal that is normally approached as the Court of first instance, should anyone be aggrieved with the results from the party primaries. When one is not satisfied with the findings of the tribunal, going by the NRM procedure, that’s when they go to challenge the results before the Courts of law.

But Barata expressed confidence that the level of disputes will be minimal this time, citing improved voter verification mechanisms, including the use of the party register and voter slips. “We now can verify who is a legitimate voter and who is not, which will reduce contention,” Barata said.

Barata added that the NRM register has already been utilised during the recent grassroots leadership elections and is expected to play a key role in the primaries.

Barata, however, did not disclose the names of the individuals on the team.

Records before the NRM Electoral Commission indicate that on Thursday which was the third day of the exercise for expressing interest, 423 people picked nomination forms thereby bringing the total number of aspirant hopefuls to 1,740 for both Constituency MPs, District Woman MPS, LC5 Chairpersons and Special Interest Groups.

This exercise, which resumes on Saturday, will end on June 15th. Then, afterwards, aspirants will return the nomination forms after they have been seconded by atleast 20 voters.

This, according to the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, will be followed by elections on July 16th, 2025, across the country for party flag bearers, which will be done by lining up behind the candidates.