NRM leaders in Soroti applaud court ruling on city boundaries

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM party is celebrating Soroti High Court ruling that reverted Aloet, Arapai, Orwadai and Opiyai wards from Soroti City East to Soroti City West.

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Wilson Musalu Musene, reverted the said wards to Soroti City West on grounds that they had erroneously been included by the Local Government Minister, Raphael Magezi.

The ruling by Justice Musene was delivered after it emerged that some politicians allegedly altered the boundaries to serve their political interests. The judge also awarded costs to the plaintiffs who include Michael Enyagu Etadu, Robert Onanyang, Stephen Erienyu, Patrick Ejelu and Brian Omoding.

The Civil Suit against the Electoral Commission in September affected nomination of candidates in Soroti City. The boundary contention also affected NRM primaries in August, a situation that confused residents of Soroti City and Politicians.

Stephen Olebe, the District Council Speaker of Soroti said that Soroti High Court has redeemed the powers and authority of the District Council, adding that the ruling will go a long way in clearing the image of the judiciary.

Charles Elasu, the NRM District Chairman in Soroti says the alteration of the city boundaries was orchestrated by politicians that he claims have selfish interests. Without revealing their names, Elasu noted that areas under contention were strategically altered to help some politicians to sail through in the forthcoming elections.

Elasu also noted that the contested areas were leading revenue sources for Soroti City West, which he observed would suffer local revenue shortfalls.

The court’s ruling has triggered excitement from residents of Aloet who say that they are going to concentrate on popularizing candidates who will help uplift living standards in the area to match city status.

Teddy Akujo, one of the residents in Aloet says she is relieved with the court decision since politicians have been confusing them.

********

URN