NRM flag bearer Jane Frances Acilo gets president Museveni’s nod ahead of Oyam District Woman MP race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jane Frances Acilo, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the Oyam District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) seat, has presented her plans for election to President Yoweri Museveni, who has given his approval.

Once considered a stronghold of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Oyam District has seen renewed NRM momentum under Acilo’s leadership. Her ability to revitalize grassroots support demonstrates her strength as a candidate and reinforces the NRM’s growing influence in the region.

With this endorsement, Acilo not only enters the race as a frontrunner but also sets the pace for what promises to be a highly competitive election season. Her candidacy signals a new chapter in Oyam District’s political journey as the community prepares for the 2026 general elections.

The endorsement took place at State House this week during a strategic meeting focused on preparations for the 2026–2031 general elections.

This endorsement marks a historic moment as Acilo becomes the first parliamentary aspirant to receive official backing from President Museveni for the upcoming election cycle. Her recognition underscores the confidence the President and the NRM leadership have in her leadership capacity and vision for Oyam District.

Acilo has outlined a bold and practical agenda aimed at transforming the livelihoods of Oyam residents. At the core of her campaign is a commitment to building sustainable systems and household-level income initiatives that empower families to secure dignified livelihoods. She has emphasized that grassroots development and self-reliance will remain the cornerstones of her leadership.

Speaking after the endorsement, Acilo reaffirmed her dedication to serving the people of Oyam: “My leadership will focus on practical solutions to everyday challenges. I am committed to empowering households to generate steady incomes and secure a brighter future for our communities. The President’s endorsement is both an honor and a responsibility, and I will work tirelessly to advance the NRM’s vision of prosperity for all.”