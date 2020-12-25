NRM candidates decry pressure from independents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM candidates in Masaka sub-region are decrying the hard times they are facing from independent candidates.

Besides facing competition from opposition candidates, the majority of NRM candidates in greater Masaka region are also facing serious challenge from NRM leaning independent candidates.

The NRM candidates now want their National party chairperson and presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to rein in on the independents who they say are likely to cost the party in the 2021 general elections.

Wills Mbabazi Bamwesigye, the Masaka city NRM mayoral candidate says the independents are confusing their members in the area and splitting the party support.

He says despite losing in the primaries, many independents are still mobilizing within the NRM structures thereby frustrating the efforts of the democratically elected party candidates.

He also blames some officials in lower party structures of breaking the chain of mobilization by promoting independent candidates against the official party candidates.

Christine Nakyejjwe, the Masaka city NRM Woman parliamentary candidate wants the party to find a solution to the challenge of independents for purposes of winning the necessary support for their official candidates to secure victory in the forthcoming general elections.

She says despite the unsuccessful attempts to resolve the political stalemate previously, it is important that the party takes another attempt to secure its candidates from the unnecessary competition.

URN has learnt that a section of NRM candidates in Masaka sub-region have appealed to the party vice chairperson in charge of Central region, Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi to forward the challenge to Museveni.

However, Florence Owamaria, one the NRM leaning independents eyeing the Masaka city Woman MP seat says it is late for the negotiations to happen. She says the best time was shortly after the primaries, which she says were deliberately messed up.

She says they are also angered by the ill-treatment accorded to them especially at public functions yet they have also contributed towards the party.

While addressing a meeting of selected NRM leaders in Masaka on Wednesday, Museveni emphasized the need to popularize the party ideology among the electorates as a a tool to win support.

URN