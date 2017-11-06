New York marathon showcases city’s resilience after truck attack

New York, United States | AFP | Five days after the worst attack on New York since September 11, 2001, the city staged a show of defiance Sunday, with some 2.5 million people packing the streets to cheer on 50,000 marathon participants from around the world.

In a befitting finish, Shalane Flanagan, 36, became the first American in 40 years to win the women’s title, overcoming a slow start to capture her first major world marathon crown in an unofficial time of 2 hours 26 minutes 53 seconds.

The men’s title was taken by 24-year-old Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya in an unofficial time of 2 hours 10 minutes 53 seconds.

Many who had come to watch spoke of overcoming their fears as New Yorkers proved their resilience in the aftermath of a truck attack that killed eight people and wounded 12 others in Manhattan near the 9/11 Memorial.

Dense crowds lined the route as the elite women began the race at 1420 GMT and the elite men followed half an hour later in cool and cloudy conditions.

Spectators rang bells and held banners, while bands played songs in an atmosphere more festive and louder than ever.

“They didn’t win and we’re here and we’re going to have our marathon and we’re going to cheer,” said Karen Mesnick-Uretsky, who ran the marathon in 2006.

“It’s a lot of pride, not only for New York, but all the countries that came here.”

The city heavily bolstered security for the race, parking massive sand trucks to prevent vehicle attacks, stationing extra police on rooftops and deploying more anti-sniper units.

Hundreds of uniformed officers stood along the route, while plainclothes officers blended in with the crowds of spectators.

President Donald Trump insisted in an interview that aired Sunday, as he began an extended Asia trip, that Americans should never accept terrorism as inevitable.

“We cannot just say, ‘Oh well, it’s going to happen, let’s get used to it.’ We cannot allow it to happen,” he said on the Full Measure syndicated television show. “I can tell you, the Trump administration is getting tougher and tougher and tougher.”

But awareness of the potential threat was a constant during the marathon. In iconic Central Park, where the race ended, a woman’s amplified voice offered a repeated warning even before the race began: “Stay alert at all times.”