iKON Awards 2026 set for December, roadmap to include Johannesburg experience

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The fourth edition of the iKON Film and Television Awards has been confirmed for Saturday, 12 December 2026, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, under the theme “Beyond Borders”.

Announced during a press conference today at the Reach A Hand Africa (formerly Reach A Hand Uganda) headquarters in Lungujja, the new date marks a historic shift in the iKON Awards calendar. The ceremony has moved from its traditional March schedule to December to accommodate the numerous iKON Activate engagements held across Africa to operationalise the theme.

The roadmap of activities includes the screening of the iKON Young Filmmakers’ Fellowship short films, the unveiling of the 2026 awards nominees, the nominees’ brunch, and the African Film Forum.

iKON Activate, South Africa

New additions to the roadmap include the iKON Activate Johannesburg, hosted in collaboration with South African actor, producer, and filmmaker Thapelo Mokoena from the 22nd – 26th October 2026.

iKON Activate is a pan-African engagement platform designed to create meaningful opportunities for dialogue, networking, and collaboration between African creatives and their wider ecosystems. iKON has thus far hosted Activates in Lagos, Nairobi, and Kigali, with a London edition planned for April 2027.

Addressing guests virtually from South Africa, Mokoena welcomed the initiative as a powerful platform to encourage pan-African storytelling through cross-border collaborations.

“The Activate will be a phenomenal opportunity for filmmakers and creatives from across Africa to interact with South Africa’s film ecosystem, with a view to learning from each other and building synergies that will take Africa’s film industry to the next level,” Mokoena said.

A special delegation of Actors, Directors and other creatives will be led by Joy Efe Odiete – the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Pictures Entertainment Group (Nigeria and South Africa). Registration for filmmakers and other interested participants remains open until 20 August 2026.

Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder and CEO of the iKON Awards, said: “So far, we have recorded significant milestones through the iKON Activate engagements across Africa. These include a landmark Uganda-Nigeria collaboration that culminated in the upcoming feature film Dambe, directed by Nollywood veteran Ramsey Nouah and featuring legendary Ugandan actor Michael Wawuyo Sr. We have also launched a Uganda-Kenya co-production under the O3plus project, bringing together filmmakers from both countries to tell stories that address pressing social issues.”

“These collaborations demonstrate the power of iKON Activate in creating meaningful cross-border partnerships that are expanding opportunities for African filmmakers,” Nabimanya added.

The iKON Awards 2026 roadmap will also feature the launch of the iKON Society – a premium, subscription-based community for creatives offering curated learning, strategic connections, and exclusive access to resources and financing that would otherwise be out of reach.

Also in attendance at the press conference were representatives from partners and sponsors, including Black, the Kampala Serena Hotel, Divine Resort, Uganda Airlines, Zinule

Coffee, Foton Motors, Mirembe Villas, Alliance Française Kampala, Radiant, the National Producers’ Guild of Uganda, ATS Events, Afromobile, Africa Creatives Alliance, Print Creations, and UNESCO.

iKON Awards 2026 Roadmap

15 August: iKON Society Launch – a network that brings filmmakers together to connect, collaborate, and mobilise resources for the growth of the industry. 22 – 26 October: iKON Activate South Africa/iKON Nominees Unveiling ● 21 November: iKON Nominees Brunch.

iKON Society Launch – a network that brings filmmakers together to connect, collaborate, and mobilise resources for the growth of the industry. iKON Activate South Africa/iKON Nominees Unveiling ● iKON Nominees Brunch. 7 – 10 December: iKON Africa Film Forum – bringing together local and international film professionals to share insights, opportunities, and industry expertise.

iKON Africa Film Forum – bringing together local and international film professionals to share insights, opportunities, and industry expertise. 11th December: iKON Fellows Short Films Screening – showcasing films produced by young filmmakers for public viewing.

iKON Fellows Short Films Screening – showcasing films produced by young filmmakers for public viewing. 12 December: The 4th iKON Awards Ceremony. 19 December: Winners and Partners Brunch.