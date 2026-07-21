Africa’s right to unite or perish

COMMENT | CRISPIN KAHERU | Africa stands at a defining crossroads: unite or perish. A fragmented continent will remain comparatively poor, insecure and vulnerable. A united Africa has all it takes to be prosperous, stable and influential, transforming the right to development from a legal aspiration into a lived reality.Economically, Africa is still treated largely as a source of raw materials and a market for finished goods. We export coffee beans, crude oil, unprocessed minerals and cheap labour, only to import expensive finished products. The result is structural dependency that undermines millions of people’s right to development. Our economies continue to rise and fall with commodity prices and donor priorities. No nation has ever achieved lasting prosperity by depending on aid. Wealth is created by producing, adding value and accessing markets large enough to sustain industrial growth.

Uganda’s recent experience illustrates this reality. Investments in value addition, processing milk into powder and UHT products, roasting and branding coffee, and milling maize into flour, have created jobs and increased incomes. That is the right to development in practice. Yet our domestic market quickly reveals its limits. Once production expands in sugar, textiles, cement or dairy, one fact becomes evident: a population of 50 million cannot, on its own, sustain large-scale industrialisation. We need East Africa. We need COMESA. Above all, we need an integrated continental market.

Regional integration is therefore not merely an economic strategy; it is a survival imperative. In a world increasingly organised around powerful economic blocs, a divided Africa is effectively choosing slow economic suicide.

The same logic applies to security. Conflict rarely respects borders. Instability in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo affects Uganda and Rwanda. Turmoil in South Sudan reverberates across the region. Piracy threatens maritime trade, while violent extremist groups exploit porous frontiers. No African state, regardless of the strength of its armed forces, can confront these threats alone. Modern warfare now extends into cyberspace, satellites, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. Recently, an elderly statesman remarked to me that one technology entrepreneur, through satellite capabilities, was reportedly able to influence the course of a major international conflict. Whether symbolic or literal, the point is clear: technology is redefining power. Even the world’s wealthiest nations increasingly depend on collective security arrangements. Africa cannot afford the illusion that individual states can secure themselves in isolation.

For Uganda, this is not theoretical. The UPDF’s regional counter-terrorism and peace support operations demonstrate a simple truth: we either build collective security or remain vulnerable to forces beyond our control. When neighbouring states collapse, refugees flee, trade routes are disrupted and transnational crime expands. Security no longer ends at national borders. Africa requires a regional security architecture founded on cooperation, shared responsibility and a security-led human rights approach that recognises security institutions as protectors of lives and livelihoods.

The greatest contest, however, is ideological. Too many young Africans are exposed to narratives that glorify division, dependency and perpetual grievance. At the same time, global powers compete for Africa’s critical minerals, oil, gas, fertile land, fresh water and strategic location. They speak the language of partnership, climate action, democracy and human rights, yet often negotiate with African states one by one, exploiting our fragmentation. A country of 40 or 50 million people, however resource-rich, remains vulnerable. An integrated Africa of 1.4 billion people would negotiate from strength, shape global markets and define its own future.

For Uganda, this reality is reflected in the prices we receive for exports, the conditions attached to external financing and the policies we are encouraged to adopt. We have lived too long under the assumption that solutions must come from outside through consultants, missions and grants. That mindset is colonialism in modern dress. Genuine development and meaningful human rights begin with ownership of our choices, our institutions and our destiny.

Unity and self-reliance do not mean isolation. They mean producing before borrowing, integrating before negotiating, and strengthening our collective security before depending on others. Pan-Africanism must move beyond rhetoric into practical policy through regional industrialisation, shared infrastructure, integrated markets, collective defence and coordinated diplomacy. Our borders should increasingly function as administrative boundaries within a broader African civilisation. Ugandan patriotism should naturally extend to East Africa and ultimately to the African continent, because Africa’s future will only be secured by standing together.