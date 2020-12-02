Nansana man arrested with decomposing body in his house

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Nansana Municipality has been arrested after being found with a decomposing body of a young child locked in his room.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango identified the suspect who is currently locked-up at Nansana police station as Jacob Ssesanga, 19, alias City Tycoon, a porter and a resident of Gganda village in Nansana municipality of Wakiso district.

Last Friday, James Kanyike a businessman and resident of Nakulabye city suburb reported the disappearance of his daughter, seven year old Journey Kanyike who was staying with her grandmother Rosemary Kanyike at Gganda village, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District.

Yesterday on Monday , a group of locals led by one Mwebaze reported to Gganda Police Station that there was a decomposing body of a young child locked in the room of Jacob Ssesanga, a tenant on the premises of Josephine Namaalwa at the same village.

Police detectives who were dispatched to the scene to investigate said they found the body wrapped in a mattress cover on the floor with her legs and hands were tied together from behind with a black cloth tied around her neck.

Preliminary findings by police detectives at Nansana police station shows that the deceased was first raped and later killed. The decomposing body was identified as that of the missing Journey Kanyike who disappeared 10 meters away from the scene of crime.

Patrick Onyango said that the the body was conveyed to the city Mortuary Mulago for a postmortem as police gathers more evidences to pin the suspect on murder charges in courts of laws.

According to the Annual Crime Report by Uganda Police Force, 159 cases of kidnap were reported last year which was a reduction from 184 cases reported in 2018. 13 of the kidnap victims were killed, according to the report.

URN