Namibia’s president labels gender-based violence as taboo

Windhoek, Namibia | Xinhua | Namibia’s president, Hage Geingob castigated gender-based violence (GBV) on Tuesday, during a virtual official opening of the fifth session of the seventh parliament in Windhoek.

Geingob said this while highlighting the Combating of Domestic Violence Amendment Bill, which made part of the 14 possible bills set to be passed on during the course of the year.

With a focus on the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill, Geingob said the passing of the bill is set to stamp out the highest cases of GBV that plague the country.

“We hope this bill will tighten the loopholes and enable easier reporting, investigation and punishment of GBV,” he said, adding that the bill should serve as a reminder to perpetrators that GBV is taboo in the country and is punishable through heavy prison sentences.

According to Geingob, the government is aware that the bulk of rape and domestic violence is caused by men, hence he appealed to all men and the public to become exemplary husbands, partners and fathers and turn a new leaf this year.

Meanwhile, the 14 bills Geingob announced signalled the official start of Namibia’s legislative year.

