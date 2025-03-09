Nalukoola pledges to prioritize legislation, accountability

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Elias Nalukoola Luyimbazi, the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for Kawempe North, by-election has said that his priority will be legislating laws and holding government accountable in Parliament.

The campaign rally was held at Mbogo playground on Saturday, and attended by NUP leaders led by their Party President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Addressing his supporters, Nalukoola criticized some of his rivals for promising voters with unrealistic promises.

He said that some candidates are falsely telling residents that they will clean homes, drainage channels, and constructing hospitals, which is not their responsibility and beyond their authority.

He urged voters to support his bid to fight corruption, which he believes has crippled key sectors in Uganda, including healthcare, education, and government ministries which has caused widespread suffering to all Ugandans.

The NUP Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, rallied supporters to remain hopeful and engage in the electoral process, despite past election controversies.

Rubongoya said that voting is a powerful means to bring about change and end bad leadership.

“Vote for people who will speak the truth, leaders who will address unemployment, bad health and education sectors in this country, and mostly leaders who fight for the youth. That’s why we ask you to vote Nalukoola, whom we have trusted with agenda. “Rubongoya said.

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, condemned the brutal actions of security agencies, accusing them of being partisan.

“This week, you also saw a fire outbreak in a building in Kampala, but it took over to an hour with no security, but when they say that Kyagulanyi is buying something on a shop, it will not take 20 minutes without seeing guns all around. Our people have been killed others are in prisons because they see us as their enemies.”Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi called on Kawempe North voters to turn up in big numbers to vote.

The rally was relatively peaceful, with no violent clashes or heavy deployment of security forces.

****

URN