Najjemba, Sentabile win NRM primaries in Entebbe muncipality

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jane Najjemba Baguma and Clemence Sentabile have won the primaries of the National Resistance Movement- NRM for Entebbe Municipality.

Najjemba, a bio- statistician at Nsambya Hospital, was contesting for LCIII Chairperson Division A garnered 2,062 votes, followed by Farouk Muyimbwa with 1,175 votes, John Abiine 237 votes and Duncan Gracious Kato with 104 votes.

Sentabile, a businesswoman, who was contesting for LCIII Chairperson won with1,926 votes, followed by Charles Lwanga Lukyamuzi who got 1,750 votes.

Earlier on voting delayed following a heavy downpour that started 7:00 am until 9:30 am.

Herman Kalule, the NRM Registrar for Entebbe Division B says the polling exercise was less chaotic. He explains that the polling materials were delivered on time and there was adequate security personnel deployed at the various polling stations.

On Monday, during primaries for Entebbe Municipal mayor flag bearer, Kalule blamed some security personnel and NRM village leaders for causing chaos at polling stations including blocking people from voting.

********

URN