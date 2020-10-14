Mwesigye opposes fresh NRM polls in Nyabusozi county

Kiruhura , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Col. Fred Mwesigye, the Nyabushozi county NRM party candidate has opposed the proposed fresh primary elections scheduled for Wednesday. It follows a statement issued by the Kiruhura District NRM Party Administrator indicating that the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters has organized residual polls in 84 villages in Nyabushozi county starting 11:00 am.

Tension has been high in Nabushozi county since the September 4th primaries where the District Registrar, David Agom Andiinda declared Mwesigye as the duly elected candidate after polling 36,147 votes followed by his rival, Wilson Kajwengye with 13,248 votes and Christopher Bakashaba with 5601 votes.

Kajwengye disputed the poll results and petitioned the NRM Electoral Commission and party leadership citing voter bribery, intimidation and a host of irregularities. This promoted President, Yoweri Museveni to set up a team to investigate the complaints in his capacity as NRM party National Party Chairperson.

Following the findings of the investigations, Museveni directed the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson. Dr. Tanga Odoi to conduct fresh polls. Kajwengye pulled out of the fresh polls a day to the voting prompting Odoi to declare Col. Mwesigye NRM party candidate.

However, in a twist of events, NRM has withdrawn the flag from Mwesigye and decided to conduct fresh elections. Through his lawyers of Okello Oryem & Co Advocates, Col. Mwesigye has written to Odoi, seeking an explanation on the results, his declaration and endorsement as NRM candidate for Nyabushozi constituency.

“At law, any complaint and any questions regarding the status of our client have been overtaken by events, are moot and are expressly prohibited by law,” reads the letter. He notes that the party has exhausted its legal mandate with regard to the election and is not permitted by national law to review and or depart from its declaration and endorsement of his client as party flag bearer.

“Both our client and the said Wilson Kajwengye obtained votes at 26 polling stations, the overall difference between the votes obtained by our client and Wilson Kajwengye was at least 1,056 as per the audit done by H.E the president” reads part of the letter.

When Contacted Kajwengye, said he wasn’t aware of his opponent’s letter noting that he is ready for the elections on Wednesday. Odoi couldn’t be reached for a comment on the fresh polls.

