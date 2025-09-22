Mutharika leads Malawi presidential race as partial results show Chakwera in 2nd place

LILONGWE | Xinhua | The second round of partial official presidential results from Malawi’s Sept. 16 general election showed former President Peter Mutharika maintaining the lead, followed by incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera, while former Reserve Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe ranked third, according to the electoral commission.

According to cumulative official results from nine councils announced Friday and Saturday by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, Mutharika has so far secured 203,440 votes, while Chakwera has 153,507, as tallying and verification of results continue at the National Tally Center in Lilongwe, the southern African nation’s capital.

As of Saturday evening, results from 34 of the country’s 36 councils had reached the main tally center, with two councils yet to submit their figures, Mtalimanja said.

The MEC chair assured the public that the presidential results will be released within eight days from the day of voting, as stipulated in the country’s laws, and urged all political parties, candidates, supporters and stakeholders to remain peaceful and calm as they await the final results.

A total of 4.6 million Malawians cast their ballots in the Sept. 16 elections out of 7.2 million registered voters. According to the country’s electoral laws, a winning presidential candidate must secure 50 percent plus one of the total valid votes cast; otherwise, a runoff must be held within 60 days of the results being announced.

Seventeen presidential candidates contested the Sept. 16 polls, including former President Joyce Banda and Vice President Michael Usi.

Meanwhile, at least four presidential candidates have conceded defeat and have since extended their best wishes to the eventual winner.

In the parliamentary election, 229 constituencies are being contested, while the local government election covers 509 wards.

Election observer missions, including those from the African Union, the Southern African Development Community, and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, commended the MEC during the week for conducting a peaceful general election.

However, in some councils, isolated incidents of “data manipulation” were reported by presidential candidates, leading to the arrest of eight data entry clerks on Friday for questioning.