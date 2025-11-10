Why “Protecting the Gains” demonstrates how the president and his communication team are talking to themselves

THE LAST WORD | ANDREW M. MWENDA | President Yoweri Museveni’s campaign strapline, “Protecting the Gains,” shows NRM’s lack of a vision for the future of the country. But let me begin with the truths about it. As a factual statement, the strapline states a statistical fact, i.e., that Museveni and NRM have realized many gains over the last 40 years. As a promise for the future, it is also appropriate to protect those gains, especially from an insurgent group like Robert Kyagulanyi’s NUP, which is ignorant of or in disregard of these facts.

While many may loathe Museveni today, I believe history will be much more generous and fairer to him. There are three critical signature achievements of Museveni and the NRM. First is the stabilization of the political dispensation. From October 1962, when Uganda became independent, to January 1986, when the NRM captured power, a period of 23 years, Uganda had nine heads of state. That is an average of 2.55 years per head of state. In each case, change was unconstitutional and most of the time violent. Why? Because post-independence leaders failed to understand how to handle power in a poor country. This made the future uncertain, hence less long-term investment. Museveni’s 40-year rule has demonstrated that it is possible to have a stable and durable government.

Second is partly a consequence of the first: Museveni put the economy on a long-term growth trajectory. This was because of the early decision to liberalize the economy, sell off dysfunctional public enterprises, and deregulate many economic activities. Consequently, over the last 40 years, Uganda’s annual real average GDP growth rate has been 6.7%, one of the highest recorded across geographic space and historic time. According to the IMF, Uganda has had the 12th fastest-growing economy in the world.

So today Ugandans have access to all essential goods right up to the remotest village, goods that were even for the rich. Many more Ugandans now drive cars and motorbikes, live in better housing, own stuff like televisions and sofa sets in their homes, have access to electricity and improved water sources, and have education and health facilities in close proximity, etc. No wonder life expectancy at birth now is 68 years in a country still poor, up from 39 years in 1990. These achievements did not fall from the sky but were a product of deliberate and targeted public investments.

Third, and last, the Museveni administration transformed Uganda from a conflict-ridden country exporting instability and refugees to her neighbors into a stable and secure nation that is not only a stabilizing factor in the region (UPDF stands guard, stabilizing South Sudan, Somalia and the DRC) but also a host to refugees from her neighbors including as far as Eritrea. In 1979-83, Tanzania was the one holding Uganda together. This is not a small gain. Museveni has fought and defeated over 23 rebel groups in all regions of this country to secure the stability we now take for granted. And to a very good extent, he has disciplined the army and subordinated it to civilian authority. These are not small gains.

However, nearly 90% of Ugandans were unborn when Museveni came to power in 1986 or were too young to appreciate the conditions of the time. Therefore, over 80% of them do not appreciate the meaning and depth of the president’s achievements. They are not conversant with this history. Instead, they are concerned with the present and the future. This means that NRM’s focus on its economic achievements, especially sustaining good rates of growth, building roads and dams, etc., neglects to ask what many young Ugandans think of the economy. For most of them, especially the unemployed and underemployed, the economy is for the top people.

Many young people say to me, when I argue economic growth on television, that they do not feel that growth in their pockets and don’t experience it in their lives. People in Kampala who walk, ride, and/or drive through its dirty and dusty roads, potholes, muddy water, garbage, open sewers, and must visit dirty, stinky government hospitals without drugs do not see the gains NRM is promising to protect. Instead, they see skyscrapers emerging on every hill in Kololo, Naguru, Nakasero, etc., piercing the skies owned by the rich who live in luxury housing and drive fancy cars. For most Ugandans struggling to eke a living out of this country, economic growth is not for them but “for those rich and powerful people.”

These are the people NRM should be reaching out to, to communicate to. “Protecting the Gains” is a message for the tiny section of old people in our society, not the vast majority of Ugandans who are young. It is also a strapline that clings to the past when campaigns are about the future. The strapline therefore reflects the president’s and his old inner circle’s internal view of Uganda, not the aspirations and expectations of the young. The strapline shows the comfort zone in which NRM and its allies live, oblivious of the existential challenges the vast majority of Ugandans face.

This brings us to NUP and its cult leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine. In NUP and Bobi Wine, NRM has failed to understand what it is up against. In all its campaigns, NRM seeks to deploy facts regarding its record of achievements to promote its cause. “Protecting the Gains” is one such example. Yet NUP’s strategy is to ensure that facts do not get in the way of its narrative. The aim of NUP is to cultivate narratives that provoke anger and indignation in its supporters. This reduces the need for rational explanations of events and things based on facts. NUP’s strategy puts people into an indiscriminately punitive mindset.

Once people have a punitive mindset – those ruling us are evil people destroying the country and therefore should be destroyed – they are immunized against thinking about the consequences of their actions. They would not mind burning down Kampala if only to bring about the change they seek. This strategy becomes quite effective against NRM’s claims to have brought about stability and economic prosperity, which it argues NUP threatens. It is harder to make angry people fearful of the negative consequences of their actions. People who are angry tend to underestimate (or not estimate at all) bad outcomes arising out of their actions – that is why angry people tend to engage in extremely risky behavior. Uganda is caught between NRM’s lack of a vision of the future and NUP’s dark vision of hate and destruction.

*****

amwenda@ugindependent.co.ug