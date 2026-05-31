Castle Lite taps stars, social buzz to drive ‘Try It Ahhh’ campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Castle Lite has unveiled its nationwide “Try It Ahhh” Challenge, a consumer engagement campaign that combines product sampling, entertainment, and digital interaction to encourage Ugandans to experience the brand’s signature extra-cold refreshment.

The campaign was officially launched at Meraki Karting in Bugolobi on May 29, following a teaser campaign that generated widespread curiosity on social media around the now-familiar “Try It… Ahhh” message.

The initiative is designed to encourage consumers to sample Castle Lite before making a purchase decision, positioning the first sip as a shared social experience that can be enjoyed both online and offline.

Speaking at the launch, Castle Lite Brand Manager Belinda Blessings Kasemiire said the campaign seeks to convert consumer curiosity into direct brand engagement.

“The ‘Try It Ahhh’ is about creating moments that people can genuinely taste Uganda’s best tasting lite. We wanted to spark curiosity and then turn that curiosity into an experience, where consumers interact with Castle Lite in a way that is refreshing, surprising, and authentic”.

“For us, this is more than a campaign; it is a nationwide invitation for consumers to discover the extra-cold refreshment Castle Lite is known for and to become part of that shared reaction that only the first sip can create.”

The challenge will be rolled out through activations in bars, retail outlets, entertainment venues, and digital platforms across the country, with consumers taking part in product sampling sessions, social media challenges, and experiential engagements.

In a move aimed at strengthening the campaign’s appeal among young consumers, Castle Lite named musicians Sheebah Karungi and Spice Diana, alongside media personality Derrick Aine, as ambassadors for the challenge.

Their involvement is expected to boost the campaign’s visibility among audiences that actively influence nightlife culture, entertainment trends, and digital conversations.

According to Wangechi Gitahi, Country Marketing Lead at Nile Breweries Limited, the public response to the teaser campaign demonstrated strong consumer interest.

“The response we have seen over the past few days has been incredibly encouraging. Consumers were curious, engaged, and eager to understand what the Ahhh message represented. That excitement confirmed for us that there was an opportunity to create something participatory and culturally relevant”.

“ Through the Ahhh Challenge, we are inviting Ugandans to move from curiosity to experience and try Castle Lite for themselves and become part of a refreshment experience that is social, exciting, and uniquely memorable.”

Spice Diana said the mystery surrounding the campaign had helped fuel public engagement.

“It was exciting to see people talking, guessing, and engaging even before the challenge was revealed. That kind of energy shows how much people enjoy being part of something fun and unexpected. Now they get to take that curiosity a step further by actually trying the product and sharing that experience with friends.”

Derrick Aine said the campaign had successfully bridged online engagement and physical experiences.

“What started as a simple social media tease quickly became a national conversation, and that’s what made it special. People were not just watching online; they were genuinely interested, asking questions, and now taking part in the activations themselves”.

“It’s exciting to see a challenge move from digital curiosity to real consumer experiences across the country.”

The launch event brought together journalists, influencers, and content creators for product tastings and interactive brand experiences, marking the beginning of a broader rollout expected to reach major urban centres in the coming weeks.

Nkanyiso Mncwade, Managing Director of Nile Breweries Limited, said the campaign reflects the growing importance of consumer experiences in brand building.

“The strong excitement we have already witnessed around this challenge shows the power of creating experiences that consumers can genuinely connect with”.

“ Through ‘Try It Ahhh,’ Castle Lite is inviting Ugandans to move beyond curiosity and become part of a refreshing social experience that brings people together in an authentic way.”