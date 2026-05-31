PSG beats Arsenal on penalties to retain Champions League title

BUDAPEST | Xinhua | Paris Saint-Germain became the second club to retain the UEFA Champions League title after edging Arsenal 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the regular and 0-0 in the extra time of the final here on Saturday.

In front of more than 60,000 spectators at Budapest’s Puskas Arena, Arsenal took an early lead in the sixth minute through Kai Havertz, before PSG equalized in the 65th minute when French winger Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty.

PSG dominated much of the contest, enjoying 74 percent possession and outshooting Arsenal 21-7. However, the French side was unable to find a winner in the regular and the extra time, sending the match to a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Eberechi Eze sent his effort wide before Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya denied Nuno Mendes. But Gabriel blasted his penalty over the crossbar, allowing PSG to seal the victory.

PSG midfielder Vitinha was named Player of the Match after producing an all-around masterclass. The Portuguese international registered the most touches (162), completed passes (141), received passes (127), carries (133), carry distance (671 meters) and progressive carries (22). He also attempted a match-high four shots.

“Finishing the season like this is the ultimate dream — back-to-back titles,” Vitinha said. “I’m so proud. Everyone is proud, Paris is proud, our families are proud. Today we can say we are the best team in Europe. We enjoy playing together because this group stays humble and always wants more.”

“It’s exceptional, a great night,” Dembele said. “We worked hard all season to achieve back-to-back titles. It has been a difficult campaign and we had to deal with many challenges, but in the end we are still Champions League winners and we’re all very happy.”

PSG coach Luis Enrique claimed the third Champions League title of his coaching career.

“We deserved it,” Enrique said. “Maybe both teams deserved to win today, but considering the way we played throughout the season, we deserved to win the Champions League. We are very happy and now we will try to come back again next year.

“They started the match in the best possible way and defended very well after that. It was very difficult for us because they are physically strong and very tough defensively.”

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expressed pride in his players despite the heartbreaking defeat.

“It’s very tough when you are so consistent in the competition all the way to the final, and at the end you lose the trophy on a penalty kick,” Arteta said. “It’s difficult. I’m so proud of them. It’s just a privilege to manage this group of players, this team, the way they carry this badge and how much they put into it.” ■