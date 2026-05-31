Kitara FC retain Uganda Cup title

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Kitara FC has successfully defended the Uganda Cup title after defeating SC Villa 2-1 in the final at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru on Saturday.

The victory crowns Kitara FC champions of the 52nd edition of the Uganda Cup, the country’s oldest football competition.

Kitara won their maiden Uganda Cup title last season after edging NEC FC 1-0 in a closely contested final.

In Saturday’s encounter, Kitara’s goals were scored by Missi Diego Semugera and Jimmy Kalema, while Simon Kato netted SC Villa’s lone goal.

Both teams enjoyed a fair share of possession throughout the match, entertaining hundreds of fans who packed the stadium and cheered their teams throughout the contest.

Speaking after the match, Villa’s Simon Kato said his team gave its best performance, but Kitara proved more fortunate on the day.

Kato noted that the Uganda Cup campaign had been a valuable learning experience, exposing the team to opponents from different parts of the country and providing an opportunity to appreciate the growth of football nationwide.

He also praised the abundance of young football talent across the country, noting that many players continue to develop their skills and pursue success in the sport despite limited facilities and reliance on community playgrounds.

Meanwhile, Kitara’s Jimmy Kalema attributed the victory to teamwork and the collective determination of the players to retain the trophy.

Kalema said the team began the season with a clear objective of successfully defending the Uganda Cup title and worked consistently towards achieving that goal.

He added that their hard work had paid off with another trophy and thanked the club’s supporters for their unwavering backing throughout the campaign.

Kalema also paid tribute to Kitara fans for travelling long distances across the country to support the team whenever they played away from home, describing their encouragement as a major source of motivation.

The victory further strengthens Kitara FC’s growing reputation in Ugandan football and secures their place among the competition’s recent dominant sides.