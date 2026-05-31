Ahimbisibwe shines at I&M Bank Series

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Conrad Ahimbisibwe overcame a huge field of 156 players on Saturday with a score of 68 nett to win the overall prize at the I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series at Entebbe Club.

On a night where football and golf mixed, as it was Champions League final night with PSG edging Arsenal, Peace Helen, a regular winner at the Entebbe Golf Facility, was the the ladies’ winner with 66 nett.

Joel Nagaba and Toro Lady Captain Peace Kabasweka, claimed both the Men’s and Ladies’ Gross accolades with scores of 76 and 80 respectively.

The Katogo Golf Series has grown over the years, which has seen Entebbe Club golfers have East African inter-club clashes with Golfers from Limuru Country Club in Kenya and also with Rwanda. This series format was Call the Shots, with every series having a different format to spice up the game on the course.

Dennis Kawalya claimed the Men’s Group A trophy with 73 nett while Lugazi Hills Lady Golfer Julia Nampeewo, was the winner in this category with a card score of 75 nett.

Entebbe Club’s Patrick Mugisha Muntu was the best Male golfer in Group B with a score of 70 nett on count back while Former NTV news anchor Sheila Nduhukire was the best lady golfer in this category with 67 nett.

Stephen Adrapi, was winner Group C with 71 nett on count back.

I&M Bank Uganda are, were the flagship sponsors and co-sponsors Johnnie Walker, Victoria Motors, GA Insurance, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort, Serena Hotel Kampala, RwandAir, Goldman’s Luxury, NBS Sport, Timecop Security, Case Medical Services