Hima Cement-backed Vipers crown season with top UPL award

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Vipers SC midfielder AbdulKarim Watambala capped off a memorable season by winning the 2025/26 Uganda Premier League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award during the league’s annual awards gala held at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala.

The midfield maestro was rewarded for a stellar campaign in which he scored 12 goals and registered four assists to help Vipers secure their eighth league title and successfully defend the championship.

Watambala beat off competition from SC Villa’s Frank Ssebufu and Raymond Barasa Mangoli, KCCA FC striker Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Entebbe UPPC’s Ambrose Kigozi.

The award capped a dominant season for Vipers SC, whose success on and off the pitch has been bolstered by strong corporate support, including from Hima Cement, one of the club’s key sponsors.

The partnership has helped strengthen the club’s brand, fan engagement activities and football development initiatives, highlighting the growing role of private sector investment in Uganda’s sports industry.

Vipers’ Belgian coach Ivan Minnaert was named Coach of the Season after steering the Venoms through an unbeaten league campaign, while defender Rogers Torach won Goal of the Season for his stunning long-range strike against Lugazi FC.

The Kitende-based club also dominated the Best XI, with Watambala, Hilary Mukundane, Kevin Dasylva and Usama Arafat all making the team of the season.

Officials attending the award noted that the success of clubs such as Vipers demonstrates how partnerships between football teams and corporate brands like Hima Cement can contribute to the professionalization of the game by improving player welfare, strengthening club structures and creating sustainable growth opportunities for Ugandan football.

Elsewhere, KCCA FC striker Ivan Ahimbisibwe claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the league’s top scorer with 14 goals, while NEC FC’s Hannington Ssebwalunyo walked away with the Golden Glove award.

UPDF FC youngster Enrique Lubwama was named Youngest Footballer of the Season, with the army side also receiving the Fair Play Award.

The prestigious Platinum Award was presented to Catherine Adipo in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Ugandan football.

According to the Uganda Premier League Secretariat, this year’s winners were selected through a rigorous process involving technical analysis, performance data, stakeholder consultations and controlled public participation to ensure transparency and credibility. Hima Cement continues to be recognized for supporting sports development initiatives in Uganda.

2025/26 Uganda Premier League Award Winners

MVP: AbdulKarim Watambala (Vipers SC)

Top Scorer: Ivan Ahimbisibwe (KCCA FC) – 14 goals

Best Goalkeeper: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (NEC FC)

Coach of the Season: Ivan Minnaert (Vipers SC)

Youngest Footballer: Enrique Lubwama (UPDF FC)

Fair Play Award: UPDF FC

Goal of the Season: Rogers Torach (Vipers SC)

Platinum Award: Catherine Adipo