MUSEVENI: Victory shows resurgence of NRM

Museveni Frames 71% Victory as NRM Resurgence, Pledges Peace and Economic Transformation

Rwakitura, Uganda | URN | Uganda’s President-Elect, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has described his 71 per cent victory in the 2026 presidential elections as a clear resurgence of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) across the country, attributing the win to renewed grassroots mobilisation and national unity.

‎In his first national address since being declared President-Elect by the Electoral Commission, Museveni said the NRM successfully galvanised support countrywide, securing victory at both presidential and parliamentary levels.

‎Addressing the nation from his residence in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District this afternoon, Museveni commended security forces, religious and cultural leaders, and the general population for ensuring a peaceful electoral period.

‎He cautioned opposition groups against what he termed subversive activities, warning that Uganda’s hard-earned peace would not be undermined.‎

‎Museveni further called for investigations into the low turnout of an estimated ten million registered NRM supporters who did not participate in the polls, despite the party’s voter register growing from eight million countrywide.‎

‎Museveni also sought the intervention of the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda to engage opposition politicians, urging them to desist from actions he said were aimed at destabilising the country.‎

‎He alleged that some opposition actors, particularly from the National Unity Platform, had formed gangs to terrorise communities that rejected them during the elections, citing reports of panga-wielding groups in parts of Butambala and other areas.

I have joined other leaders from the @NRMOnline to present the certificate of victory to our Party leader and President-elect, H.E. @KagutaMuseveni, at his country home in Rwakitura. On behalf of the Parliament of Uganda, the people of Bukedea, and on my own behalf, I extend my… pic.twitter.com/2Ne6o9mRGV — Anita Annet Among (@AnitahAmong) January 18, 2026

‎Museveni said the NRM, backed by the population, restored peace in Uganda and would not allow any individual or group to discredit national unity, stability and development. ‎

Looking ahead to his next term, the President-Elect outlined key priorities, including poverty alleviation targeting the 30 per cent of households still living under subsistence conditions. ‎

‎He said his administration will focus on expanding macro and micro-financial support schemes, strengthening free universal education in all government schools, improving health services—especially curative care—and intensifying the fight against corruption. ‎

‎Museveni also pledged reforms in the administration of justice, expansive road infrastructure development, and improved water distribution for both domestic and productive use.

‎He noted that the strategy aims to achieve excellence in public service delivery by 2031, alongside the full implementation of free trade protocols within the East African Community.