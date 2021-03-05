Museveni to meet All RPCs, DPCs over security

President Yoweri Museveni, will on Saturday meet all Regional, District and Division police commanders to discuss security matters in their areas of jurisdiction.

Don Wanyama, the President’s Senior Press Secretary confirmed that the meeting will take place but said he was not aware of the agenda since it’s strictly a security engagement. “Those are security matters and I am not privy to what will be discussed,” Wanyama said.

Reliable sources have said that the meeting will be attended by more than 200 RPCs, DPCs and District/Division Criminal Investigations commanders.

Initially, according to sources, Museveni was set to meet only RPCs and DPCs but CID commanders have also been called upon to be part and parcel of the summit which will be held at Entebbe State House.

Uganda Police Force has 28 policing regions commanded by officers ranging from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP to Superintendent of Police –SP. Each region has a CID commander. Besides, each RPC has a deputy thus totalling 84 regional police commanders.

Asked whether they had been informed why the President has summoned police commanders, Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson said: “It is strictly a State House arrangement and I am not aware of what will be discussed.”

Although Wanyama and Enanga said they were not in the know of what will transpire, sources have said that Museveni wants each of the DPCs to share the security situation in their areas of command. The President is also said to have set up a team that has documented security incidents that have been happening in various policing areas and commanders are expected to discuss their security plans.

“Some DPCs especially those from areas that currently have high crime incidents will be put on the spot to tell the President what they have done to restore normalcy. Commanders that have been involved in chaotic incidents will also be engaged by the President,” the source said.

Areas that have been put on top of the Agenda where their commanders will be given priority to present include Karamoja, Sebei, all Kampala policing regions and divisions.

Karamoja has been facing cattle rustling that has resulted in a gun exchange between security forces and rustlers. Several security men and civilians have been wounded and others killed in the fire exchange.

Sources also intimated that Museveni wants to know the RPCs and DPC by name and face. It is reported that Museveni has noticed that almost every district has a new face working as DPC or RPC yet during the reign of former IGP Gen Kale Kayihura, the President almost knew all commanders in key districts and urban areas.

There are currently 161 DPCs across the country. Some areas such as Kampala Metropolitan that includes Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono districts have 11 DPCs and three RPCs with their overall commander being CP Moses Kafeero.

********

URN