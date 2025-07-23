MUSEVENI: Tanga-Odoi can’t resolve NRM primary conflicts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM political party, has said the party’s electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga-Odoi, can’t be the one resolving conflicts he presided over during the recent primaries.

In a statement, President Museveni vowed to deal ruthlessly with anyone who would be implicated in fraud that characterised NRM party primaries in some parts of the country. “What happens to the flagbearers who were fraudulently declared? Why doesn’t Tanga Odoi change and announce the proper results? Remember, that the voting was by lining up during the day, and everybody saw the results. How does anybody change that, other than making oneself a fool? Our lawyers, however, have advised that Tanga Odoi cannot be the one who corrects a mistake that he made. It is the lawyers’ committee (the Tribunal), that will deal with politics and the Law. They will, of course, be guided by the same facts that guided ISO and CID in arresting the criminals and charging them,” Museveni said.

Last week, NRM members from across the country cast their vote to choose party flagbearers for members of parliament. In many places, aspirants complained of bribery, alteration of results and other electoral offences.

President Museveni constituted a team of lawyers who are going to hear complaints and then decide whether to uphold the victories of the winners or reject them. Over 100 people have already petitioned the tribunal which sits at the NRM Electoral Commission on Kyadondo road in Kampala.

Museveni also ordered the arrest of some NRM registrars accused of participating in electoral fraud. In his statement, Museveni said that their actions were criminal and also distorted the politics and the law of elections. “What was crucial and urgent was the criminal side of committing fraud by altering results, using violence and bribery. The state structures such as ISO and CID have already helped us by arresting the criminals and charging them. What remains are the political and legal aspects,” Museveni said.

He called upon those affected by what he called “mistakes of the mistake-makers” to know that their grievances are already being addressed. “Everything will be rectified. It is just the facts and evidence that will conclude the matter,” Museveni said.

URN