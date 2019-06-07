Museveni silent on Uganda-Rwanda conflict, disturbing-Opposition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the opposition have said that President Yoweri Museveni’s silence on the ongoing conflict between Uganda and Rwanda is a disturbing development.

They argue that President Museveni’s State of the Nation address, delivered this evening, was inadequate and merely ceremonial because it left out key issues that Ugandans wanted to hear.

Kasese Woman MP Winnifred Kiiza says that the president did not talk confidently about the country’s security and tactfully avoided mentioning the conflict between Uganda and Rwanda, that are bothering Ugandans.

Kiiza also said when it comes to accountability, the president failed to give Ugandans a detail of where we were last year and where we are today.

The Leader of the Opposition, Betty Aol Ochan says they needed to hear about the progress made on the dialogue between Uganda and Rwanda. She argued that omitting the issue and several other lapses, made the address inadequate.

Also concerned about the Rwanda question is Francis Mwijukye, the Buhweju County MP who said that avoiding the matter left Ugandans guessing on the next step after months ignore bickering between the two neighboring countries.

Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South MP says Museveni did not come out clearly on education, and issues of land rights. He says Government is currently favoring investors compared to locals.

Olanya adds that as long as the president remains silent on his succession plan, he is doing a disservice to the country.

National Resistance Movements Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba however says the President was spot on in the address. She says the capitalization of Uganda Development Bank is a great thing, but also the assurance on security was a good form of update for Ugandans.

Outgoing National Youth Chairperson Lilian Aber says the Presidents state of the nation address was balanced and focused more on income for the locals and the growth of the economy.

*****

URN