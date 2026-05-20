Service Cops, ITC launch insurance innovation hub

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Service Cops Limited has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Insurance Training College to establish the ITC–Service Cops Innovation Hub, an initiative aimed at driving digital transformation, innovation, and skills development within Uganda’s insurance and financial services sector.

The partnership, announced in Kampala on May 19, seeks to bridge the gap between traditional insurance operations and emerging digital technologies by developing professionals equipped with both technical and insurance industry expertise.

Officials said the five-year programme is targeting between 50 and 100 professionals over the implementation period through intensive technical and industry-focused training.

Under the arrangement, the programme will run annually as a nine-month intensive training experience, with Service Cops Limited taking a lead role in funding the initiative and delivering enterprise technical training in areas such as software development and digital financial solutions.

ITC will provide insurance-focused training tailored for individuals with technology backgrounds while also overseeing curriculum development, certification, and coordination with regulators including the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda to ensure alignment with industry standards.

Officials from both institutions also told reporters that the partnership will be reviewed at the end of the five-year period to determine the way forward, including discussions around renewal or alternative arrangements depending on the programme’s impact and outcomes.

Speaking about the partnership, Joseph Ndiho, Executive Chairman Service Cops said: “This program reflects our commitment to advancing insurance technology in Uganda and Africa at large. As active participants in the digital journey of Insurance in Uganda, we are convinced that the growth of Insurance penetration in Africa and other emerging markets shall be largely driven through digitisation to be able to deliver relevant consumer centric but affordable products using the right distribution channels.”

Mathias Kamugasho, managing Director Service Cops, Mathias Kamugasho said, “For Service Cops, the ITC–Service Cops Innovation Hub is a strategic investment in Africa’s insurance future.

Through our partnership with the Insurance Training College, we are building a scalable model to develop skilled professionals and innovative insurance solutions that can be replicated across the continent. We are committed to positioning Africa not just as a consumer of financial technology, but as a global contributor driven by collaboration, strategic partnerships and inclusive digital transformation.”

Saul Sseremba, the Chief Executive Officer/Principal of ITC welcomed the collaboration, saying: “We welcome this partnership with Service Cops Limited that is united by a shared vision for the future of insurance in the region. Keeping in mind the excellence and rigour that have defined us for decades, we are confident that this Innovation Hub, hosted at ITC, will fill technological gaps and leverage the vast potential of our sector.”

The Innovation Hub will also support research, collaboration, internships, and industry placements as both institutions seek to strengthen Uganda’s innovation ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of digital solutions across the insurance industry and broader financial services sector.

The innovation hub is expected to boost insurance penetration in Uganda that has been around 1% for many years.