EBOLA: Health Ministry issues SOPs for schools

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Ministry of Health has released fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed at protecting learners, teachers, and staff following the Ebola outbreak.

The guidelines come at a time when schools across the country are set to reopen for the second term of 2026.

ADr. Denis Mugimba, the Ministry of Education Spokesperson, said all learning institutions must ensure the availability of handwashing facilities with clean running water and soap at key locations, including entrances, classrooms, dining areas, and dormitories.

Schools have been directed to enforce mandatory handwashing for every learner, teacher, staff member, and visitor upon entry and at regular intervals during the day.

Regular disinfection and cleaning of high-touch surfaces and learner congregation areas have also been made compulsory.

The ministry further requires every school to set up temperature screening points at all entrances and to deny entry to any person showing symptoms suggestive of Ebola.

Physical contact, such as hugging and handshaking, has been strongly discouraged, while classrooms and dormitories must be kept well-ventilated at all times.

The guidelines also advise schools to minimize non-essential gatherings, assemblies, and large events, and to strictly restrict unnecessary visitors to school premises.

Dr Ronnie Bahatungire, the Acting Commissioner of Clinical Services, said the Ministry of Health has assigned specific responsibilities to school administrators, teachers, and learners to ensure the measures are effectively implemented.

He says the plan currently is to rely on the school nurses to do the monitoring in schools.

In the event of a suspected Ebola case, school authorities have been instructed to immediately isolate the affected individual, notify the nearest health facility or District Health Team, or through the Ministry of Health through the designated hotlines. They have also been advised to promptly inform the child’s parents or guardians.

This latest directive is informed by past experiences, as previous Ebola outbreaks in Uganda saw several schools record cases, resulting in student infections, temporary closures, and significant disruption to learning.

Uganda has so far recorded two confirmed cases of Ebola, whereby one has since succumbed to complications related to the viral disease.