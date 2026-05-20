Why employee wellbeing matters for organizational success

COMMENT | PAULINE NANTONGO | Today, many organisations are learning that employees are their most important asset. Buildings, money, and technology are important, but it is people who make an organisation successful. When employees are valued, supported, and motivated, they work better and help the organisation grow.

According to the 2026 Gallup State of the Global Workplace Report, employee engagement across the world dropped to 20%, showing that many employees are becoming less connected to their work. The report also noted that organizations with engaged employees perform better and are more productive.

In Uganda, workplace culture and employee wellbeing are becoming more important than ever. A 2026 study on employee wellbeing found that work-life balance and psychological wellbeing strongly affect employee performance and commitment at work.

For service organizations, employee wellbeing is even more vital. It is difficult for workers to help communities and deliver quality services when they are stressed, unhappy, or emotionally tired. Employees who feel supported are more likely to serve people well, work with passion and create positive results.

A good workplace culture begins with respect and teamwork. Employees need to understand the vision of the organization and feel part of it. When people know that their work is making a difference, they become more motivated. For example, employees working with farmers or communities feel proud when they see families improving their lives, children going to school, or the environment becoming greener.

Many employees today are not only working for money. They also want purpose. They want to feel that their work has meaning. This creates job satisfaction and helps workers stay committed to the organization for many years.

In Uganda, organizations are also starting to understand the importance of mental health and work-life balance. More workplaces are introducing flexible working hours, remote work, health insurance and family-friendly policies. Some organizations even allow nursing mothers to travel with caregivers or bring babies to work when necessary. These simple actions make employees feel cared for and respected.

Research in Uganda in 2026 shows that organizations with supportive work environments have better staff retention than organizations with stressful or toxic environments. Employees are more likely to stay where they feel safe, heard and appreciated.

Another important part of a healthy workplace is giving employees a voice. Workers perform better when they are involved in planning, setting targets and making decisions. When employees help create goals, they take ownership of their work and become more responsible.

Clear communication is also very important. Employees need to understand their roles clearly to avoid confusion and conflict. Regular feedback and teamwork help everyone stay focused and productive.

Organizations also need to support learning and growth. Employees should have opportunities to improve their skills, attend training and grow in their careers. When organizations invest in employee growth, workers become more confident and capable.

At the same time, leaders must create a culture of respect. A workplace should not be controlled by fear or too many titles. Employees should feel free to share ideas and contribute solutions regardless of their position. Respectful workplaces encourage innovation, teamwork and trust.

In the end, organizational success depends on how employees are treated. Happy and healthy employees work harder, stay longer and produce better results. When organizations invest in employee well-being, they build stronger teams, better services, and long-term success.

As Uganda’s workplaces continue to change, organizations that care for their employees will stand out and grow. Simply put, when employees grow, organizations grow too.

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Pauline, is the ECOTRUST executive director