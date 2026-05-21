Museveni summons NRM CEC for crucial Speaker race decision

Kampala, Uganda | URN | President Yoweri Museveni has summoned the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) for an urgent meeting on Friday, May 22, as the ruling party moves to settle on its preferred candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

The parliamentary elections for the two top House positions are scheduled for Monday, May 25, making the CEC meeting a critical step in shaping the NRM’s strategy ahead of the vote. The meeting follows a turbulent week in which outgoing Speaker Anita Annet Among withdrew from the Speaker race following high-profile anti-corruption raids on properties linked to her.

Law enforcement agencies reportedly seized luxury assets, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, while investigators pointed to alleged illicit enrichment and failure to declare assets, in breach of the Anti-Corruption Act (2009) and the Leadership Code Act (2002).

As the NRM’s top decision-making organ, the CEC’s endorsement is expected to carry significant weight given the party’s numerical dominance in Parliament. Traditionally, the party’s official position heavily influences the outcome once the NRM parliamentary caucus meets to endorse flag-bearers ahead of voting on the floor.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong has urged patience, saying the party would only speak after “its organs have met,” while stressing that no individual is above the party.

Speculation is mounting around Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth, who is being touted as a leading contender for the Speaker’s seat, reportedly with backing from figures associated with Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

Muhoozi recently publicly called on Among to withdraw from the race and resign her Bukedea Woman MP seat, a move that has fuelled perceptions of growing PLU influence in the unfolding succession contest. Todwong, however, downplayed such claims in remarks to Uganda Radio Network, saying PLU’s anti-corruption stance was complementary to the NRM’s agenda of reform.

Governance analyst Michael Ssako says the CEC meeting is President Museveni’s direct intervention to manage competing interests within the ruling party, balancing the NRM’s old guard, regional power blocs, and an emerging group of actors linked to PLU and the security establishment.

“These are just officials trying to restore peace, nothing much,” Ssako said. Under Article 82 of the 1995 Constitution, Members of Parliament are required to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker from among themselves.

The Speaker of Parliament is the political and constitutional head of Uganda’s legislature. He or she holds the highest authority in managing parliamentary business, maintaining order in the House, and providing leadership over parliamentary governance.