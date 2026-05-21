Balimwezo, 34 KCCA LC5 Councilors sworn in

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Amid heightened Ebola alertness in the country, the swearing-in of the Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) Lord Mayor Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga and 34 councilors at City Hall was conducted under strict health protocols that significantly limited public participation. The ceremony, held on Wednesday, took place under heightened security and health screening measures following the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the country.

Initially, officials at Kampala Capital City Authority had allowed each councilor to attend with up to 15 guests, but the arrangement was later revised, limiting attendance to only two escorts per leader to reduce crowding. At the entrance, several supporters—mainly from the National Unity Platform (NUP)—were denied access due to the restrictions. Those allowed into the venue underwent temperature checks, handwashing, and sanitisation before entry.

Health facilities and screening points were set up at multiple locations within City Hall, and all attendees were required to comply with preventive measures. Seating inside the ceremony tent was arranged to ensure social distancing, although enforcement of some SOPs weakened as the event progressed, with some individuals reportedly accessing the venue without full screening. A standby ambulance and medical team were deployed at the venue to handle any emergencies, alongside supplies of sanitiser used to refill handwashing stations throughout the day.

Some attendees were stranded at the gate and were only allowed in after explaining the purpose of their visit, while others were turned away for failing to meet entry requirements. Speaking after taking the oath, Lord Mayor Balimwezo said he had intended to invite several LC1 chairpersons from across Kampala due to their key role in service delivery, but noted that the Ebola restrictions made this impossible. Councilor Judith Nalukwago of Makindye Division, who is also a medical practitioner, said the restrictions affected many supporters but were necessary for public safety.

“Many people who voted for us could not attend because of the restrictions, but as medical personnel, we understand the importance of adhering to the directives to prevent the spread of Ebola,” Nalukwago said. Rose Kigozi Nalubwama, the LC5 councilor for Nateete–Mutundwe, also expressed disappointment that many of her supporters missed the event, noting that similar restrictions were experienced during the COVID-19 period. “I had wanted most of my voters to witness this ceremony, but the restrictions only allowed two people to accompany each councilor,” she said.

However, Solome Deborah Nangooba of Salaam Division took a more critical view, alleging that some supporters were deliberately blocked, although she acknowledged that Ebola SOPs were in place. She also noted inconsistencies in enforcement, saying some people accessed the venue without proper screening or hand hygiene procedures. The swearing-in comes as authorities continue to intensify public health measures aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola across Uganda.