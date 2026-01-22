Museveni praises growing Uganda-China ties

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Wednesday that relations with China have continued to strengthen in recent years and that China’s zero-tariff policy for African countries would help boost Uganda’s exports to the world’s second-largest economy.

In a statement issued by the State House, Museveni expressed appreciation for the steady strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Museveni, who secured a seventh five-year term after winning the country’s presidential election last week, welcomed the Chinese government’s decision to remove tariffs on Ugandan exports, saying that the move would significantly support Uganda’s trade growth and wealth-creation efforts.

“Regarding Chinese investments in Uganda, we have been supporting Chinese interests for a long time, and we shall continue to do so,” Museveni noted.

The president made the remarks while bidding farewell to outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong, who expressed gratitude to Museveni and the Ugandan government for the support and cooperation extended to him throughout his tenure. ■