Museveni hails security for neutralising ‘Trouble Makers’

President reveals plans to construct an international airport in Mbarara

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has commended the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and other security agencies for providing robust security that neutralised troublemakers during the recently concluded general elections.

Museveni made the remarks on Friday while presiding as the chief guest at the 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations held in Kabale District. The event was held under the theme: “Defending the Gains of the Revolution and Honouring the Sacrifices of the Freedom Fighters: A Call for National Unity, Peace and Socioeconomic Transformation.”

Museveni, who was declared the winner of the election with more than 70 per cent of the vote, observed that certain groups had been planning “very bad things” against the country during the election period, but noted that their plans were foiled due to the alertness of the UPDF and other security agencies.

He added that Uganda’s security system is robust and capable of dealing decisively with any threats to peace and stability. Museveni also congratulated Ugandans, and the people of Kigezi in particular, for what he described as massive support for the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Keinerugaba, said security agencies had received credible intelligence indicating that misguided political actors intended to instigate violence during the elections. However, he said the threats were swiftly contained and overcome, adding that due to the vigilance and preparedness of the security forces, the 2026 general election was the most peaceful in Uganda’s history.

Using the same platform, Museveni told Ugandans that with peace and stability secured, the country’s focus must now shift to development. He outlined several planned infrastructure projects aimed at boosting tourism and trade, including the tarmacking of tourism roads in the Kigezi sub-region, expansion of Kisoro Airfield, and construction of a standard airport in Kabale District, noting that businessman Amos Nyezi has already offered land for the project.

The President also revealed plans to construct an international airport in Mbarara to enhance trade and position the region as a strategic midpoint between East Asia, particularly China, and South American countries such as Argentina and Brazil.

Museveni further urged residents of Kigezi to invest in commercial agriculture, including the use of fertilisers and irrigation, as well as dairy farming, fish farming, and tourism, as pathways to wealth creation and improved household incomes.

URN