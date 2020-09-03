Museveni directs on NRM party register

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM national party chairman has directed that all party members with cards but not necessarily in the party register should be allowed to take part in their forthcoming primaries.

“Any NRM member whose name is not on the party register shall be immediately added to the register and permitted to vote if the person is 18 and above,” Museveni said in a September 2, 2020 letter.

Museveni said village executive committees should verify that the person added onto the register is a member of NRM in that village and that where there are no registers, the village committee shall verify and register all members eligible to vote.

The ruling NRM party will on Friday 4th September, go into its primaries where members will elect their parliamentary flag bearers for the positions of district woman representatives to Parliament and constituency MPs.