Museveni bans travel abroad for MPs, Civil servants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Museveni issued a directive against travelling abroad for government officials, Members of parliament and civil servants.

The president made this directive during the commission of the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigomba (UPIK) on Saturday.

According to the president, there is so much that needs to be done and needs money, but such money is being wasted on useless ventures like travel abroad.

He said Government should plan well and prioritise investing in lucrative projects that will generate billions of dollars for the country in a few years to come.

“Your ancestors had the technology where they got a small quantity of sour milk then added it to a gourd full of fresh milk and within a few hours, all of it would be sour. So really this is a concept of planning. We need a small “sour milk” to get all this big resource turned into money in our pockets,” he stated.

“Therefore, even if we are to spend $50 million, 60 or even $100 million to make Kigumba Petroleum Institute a world-class training centre, we shall do it. We have the money. Yes, we have got very many needs, some want money to eat. We can constrain that. We can say stop travelling. Tell the civil servants, the MPs, the politicians to stop travelling abroad; money is being wasted in external travel and here Kigumba is crying for money,” he added.

