Museveni appoints Ruhakana Rugunda Special Envoy for Afro Arab Youth Council fundraising

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | In a notable milestone for the Afro Arab Youth Council (AAYC), President Yoweri Museveni has appointed former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda as the Special Envoy to lead fundraising efforts for the construction of the AAYC headquarters in Nakawuka, Kampala.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting at State House, Entebbe on Jan.30, where a delegation of AAYC executive members, led by Secretary General Abbas Agaba, briefed the president on the council’s progress and future objectives.

During the meeting, the Agaba updated the president on the council's activities and expressed appreciation for his unwavering support, particularly his efforts in writing letters to mobilize funds for the headquarters project.

He further requested the president to issue follow-up communication to Zimbabwe and other Arab League nations to strengthen the fundraising campaign.

Additionally, the secretary general suggested appointing a special envoy to accompany the AAYC team on visits to member countries, a responsibility now entrusted to Rugunda.

As part of preparations for AAYC’s upcoming anniversary celebrations, Minister of Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara has been tasked with overseeing the event’s organization.

Originally scheduled for March, the celebrations have been postponed to May 25th to accommodate Ramadan, ensuring greater participation from member states.

The Secretary-General also outlined plans to convene a general assembly aimed at restructuring the council’s leadership.

On regional stability, the Agaba urged the president to continue his efforts in promoting peace in Sudan, recognizing his significant role in easing regional tensions.

Museveni attributed Sudan’s conflict to ideological differences and the decision to turn Khartoum into a battlefield. He also addressed ongoing instability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, citing the absence of meaningful dialogue among its leaders as a major issue.

In terms of economic initiatives, the Secretary-General sought the president’s support for the offtake agreement for Accend Pharma Limited.

Museveni assured the council of his commitment to following up on the matter, reaffirming his dedication to supporting their initiatives.

The president underscored Uganda’s commitment to the AAYC’s mission, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between African and Arab youth to achieve sustainable development.