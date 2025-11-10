Mungu Feni Foundation: Third cohort of garment cutting and tailoring training launched in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mungu Feni Foundation has continued its skills empowerment initiative aimed at transforming the lives of orphans, teenage mothers, and widows by launching the third cohort of its “Garment Cutting and Tailoring Training programme” in Arua District.

Speaking at the launch, the organisation’s CEO and Founder, Feni Benard, emphasised the importance of skilling as a foundation for both personal and community development.

“Skilling is essential for individual and community development,” Feni said.

Each year, Mungu Feni Foundation implements this project to equip vulnerable groups with practical tailoring skills that enable them to earn a living, start small businesses, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Feni noted that skilling initiatives such as tailoring projects play a vital role in Uganda’s broader development agenda.

“Skilling, particularly through initiatives like tailoring projects, contributes significantly to Uganda’s national development by reducing unemployment, fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance, empowering vulnerable populations such as teenage mothers, as well as directly supporting economic growth and industrialization,” he explained.

The third cohort will train 100 participants from vulnerable backgrounds, giving them practical experience and business knowledge to help them become self-reliant.

Feni expressed optimism about the impact of the programme, saying that by investing in skilling, the Foundation is shaping a brighter and more hopeful future for its beneficiaries.

“As Mungu Feni Foundation invests in such projects, it is evident that the future of the 100 participants from vulnerable communities is full of hope and their lives will be transformed,” he said.

The training forms part of the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to empower communities in the West Nile region through practical skills, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods.