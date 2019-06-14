Mumbere granted permission to travel to Kasese

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere has been granted permission to travel to Kasese for the burial of his mother Christine Biira Mukirania, also

nown to Rwenzururu subjects as Nyamukama.

The Rwenzururu Queen mother died on June 11, 2019, at Kilembe Mines Hospital in Kasese District. She has been battling severe diabetic complications, which saw her leg amputated at Case Hospital in March 2019.

Her death came at a time when Mumbere’s movements were restricted to Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja Districts. This is one of the bail conditions imposed on Mumbere who is battling more than 40 charges of terrorism, murder and aggravated robbery, among others.

Justice Eva Luswata of the International Crimes Division-ICD of the High Court waived the condition on Friday following an application by Mumbere to travel to Kasese, and mourn his mother.

In their application filed on Thursday, Mumbere’s lawyers noted that the bail conditions imposed on him were harsh and unreasonable. The application was supported by Mumbere’s affidavit in which he states that he is the first born of the late Mukirania and has painfully been fulfilling the bail conditions.

Luswata granted Mumbere two weeks to stay in Kasese after which he will continue reporting to the High Court and Criminal Investigations Department of Police. Mumbere was also restricted to only mourning and not to engage in activities that may incite violence.

