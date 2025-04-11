MUKWAYA: iKon Awards celebrate film without a price tag

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The appeal of the iKon Awards has proven irresistible for the many filmmakers as seen by the huge participation in an initiative that does not offer a cash prize that normally accompanies such accolades.The awards, now in their 3rd edition, have gained public and government attention following the Uganda Communications Commission’s endorsement earlier this year. GTiven the capital-intensive nature of organizing the awards—which do not require a paid ticket or a purchased table to enjoy the glamour of the night—we caught up with an exclusive interview with one of the organizers of the iKon Awards – Usama Mukwaya, the Producer of the awards – to learn about the inspiration for hosting such an event. Here are the extracts.

QUESTION: What is the iKon Awards all about and what is the inspiration behind holding the Awards?

ANSWER: The iKon Awards is a platform designed to celebrate, recognize, and elevate excellence within Uganda’s film and creative industry—and eventually across Africa. It was born out of a desire to shine a spotlight on the incredible talent that often goes unnoticed and to foster a culture of appreciation, growth, and global competitiveness. For now, we focus on the experience of creating a space where we all speak the same language—filmmaking. The inspiration behind the awards came from witnessing firsthand the challenges creatives face in gaining recognition, support, and sustainable careers—especially in an industry still finding its footing locally.

Q: Can you walk us through the journey of turning the idea of the iKon Awards into reality?

A: iKon was originally envisioned as an all-discipline award show, but we later saw the need to channel it specifically toward film. We felt there was a gap that called for an initiative made by and for Ugandans. From that seed, it took months of brainstorming, assembling a passionate team, and engaging key players in the creative ecosystem.

We focused on creating a credible structure—right from the nomination and judging process to the production itself. It wasn’t easy; resources were limited, and we had to earn the trust of the creative community. But through persistence, transparency, and collaboration, we successfully pulled off the first edition—and the response reaffirmed the need for such a space.

Q: The iKon Awards do not come with a monetary prize—why is that the case, and what value or impact does the accolade offer to the recipients?

A: While monetary prizes are undoubtedly impactful, our focus has always been on legacy, quality, and industry recognition. We want the iKon Awards to stand as a mark of credibility and a standard of excellence. Winning or even being nominated can open doors—whether through attracting new collaborators, securing international opportunities, or inspiring greater confidence in one’s craft.

The prestige associated with the award elevates both the profile and potential of each creative. I’ve encountered young and emerging filmmakers who are now producing high-quality films with the hope of being recognized by iKon. While we don’t intend to stop at non-monetary recognition, it’s encouraging to see iKon becoming a benchmark for quality.

Q: What gap in the film and creative industry do you hope to address with the awards?

A: The biggest gap we identified is the lack of structured recognition and documentation of creative excellence. There’s also limited access to networks, mentorship, and international exposure.

The iKon Awards aims to bridge these gaps by creating visibility for talent, setting quality benchmarks, and nurturing a culture of excellence and continuous learning—both locally and globally. We also run a flagship program called the Young Filmmakers Fellowship, where we pair emerging filmmakers with industry experts and provide seed funding to help them produce their first films.

Q: Were there any challenges you faced in the early stages of establishing the awards, and how have you overcome them over time?

A: Absolutely. Funding was and still is a major challenge—convincing sponsors and stakeholders to invest in something intangible was not easy. There was also skepticism from parts of the industry, especially from those who had seen similar initiatives fade away. To overcome these hurdles, we focused on consistency, built genuine relationships, and stayed true to our mission.

We leaned heavily on in-kind support, volunteerism, and strategic partnerships. Key partners like ATS, Kiira Motors, Serena Kampala Hotel, Print Creation, and Uganda Airlines have supported us from the beginning and continue to walk this journey with us because they believe in our mission to grow the industry through such an activation.

Q: What are some of the recurring challenges faced?

A: Some recurring challenges include securing sustainable funding, ensuring fair representation across regions and disciplines, and maintaining transparency in the selection process. There’s also the ongoing task of adapting to the industry’s evolving needs and making the awards more accessible and impactful each year. We hope to expand across the region, but only when we are well-equipped to do so.

Q: How do you ensure the awards remain credible and inclusive for all creatives?

A: We prioritize a fair, open, and transparent nomination and judging process. Our voters—members of the iKon Academy—are made up of seasoned professionals and past winners and nominees from diverse backgrounds, ensuring a range of perspectives.

To our knowledge, we are the only award show in Africa where the vote is determined by a collective of previous winners and nominees. We also continuously seek feedback from the creative community and are committed to inclusivity—whether that’s through regional representation, genre diversity, or uplifting emerging creatives alongside established ones. This year, we increased representation of women filmmakers, and going forward, we aim to be even more intentional about this.

Q: What impact do you hope the iKon Awards will have on Uganda’s film and creative industry in the long term?

A: We hope the iKon Awards will contribute significantly to professionalizing the industry—setting standards, inspiring new voices, and attracting both local and international attention to Ugandan creativity.

In the long term, we envision the iKon Awards as a launchpad for talent, a historical record of artistic excellence, and a catalyst for policies and infrastructure that truly support creatives.

Q: What keeps you motivated to organize the iKon Awards year after year?

A: It is the stories! Seeing a young filmmaker walk the red carpet for the first time, hearing how a nomination changed someone’s career, or watching a veteran finally receive the recognition they deserve—those moments are priceless.

It’s heartbreaking to realize how many people have walked the path of film without ever being acknowledged. In a way, we’re helping them to be seen. And above all, we believe our industry deserves to be celebrated on its own terms—with dignity, authenticity, and flair.

Q: Going forward, what are your aspirations for the future of the iKon Awards?

A: We want to grow the iKon brand into a year-round African platform—not just a one-night celebration. This includes mentorship programs, creative labs, regional showcases, and international collaborations. Ultimately, we hope to position Uganda—and Africa—as a cultural powerhouse on the global stage, with the iKon Awards as a key driver in that journey.