Mungu Feni and the new gospel music economy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In Uganda’s music industry, ambitious regional projects are often associated with mainstream Afrobeats stars backed by record labels, telecom sponsorships, or wealthy promoters. Gospel artists rarely enter that conversation because the economics are usually too restrictive.

But Mungu Feni is attempting to disrupt that model.

The West Nile-born singer and entrepreneur is currently in Nigeria working on two major music productions estimated to cost more than Shs300 million one of the largest known private investments by a Ugandan gospel artist in recent years.

The projects, titled Grace and My Story, are being produced with a lineup of high-profile Nigerian creatives including video director Avon Aklope and producers Skerz Beatz and Fiokee. Ugandan hitmaker Nessim is also involved in the production process.

The scale of the investment signals a growing shift within Uganda’s entertainment industry, where artists with parallel business interests are increasingly bypassing traditional industry limitations and self-financing continental ambitions.

For Mungu Feni, music and entrepreneurship appear to be operating as mutually reinforcing brands rather than separate careers.

Over the last three years, the singer has steadily built an audience through digital streaming platforms and regional media exposure, positioning himself as one of Uganda’s fastest-rising gospel acts without relying heavily on the conventional concert circuit.

In March, he won the Best New Star Gospel Artist award at the Shining Stars Africa Awards 2025/2026 held in Rwanda. The recognition added to a growing list of accolades that includes Artist of the Year at the Prestigious Personalities Awards in Accra, Ghana, and multiple West Nile Artist of the Year titles at the Royal Gospel Awards.

The rapid rise is particularly notable given the short lifespan of his music career. In an industry where artists often spend years building visibility before securing international recognition, Mungu Feni has managed to attract regional attention in just three years.

“This has encouraged me to produce more music, and bigger projects are coming very soon,” he said after receiving one of the continental awards earlier this year.

Industry analysts say the Nigerian collaboration reflects two broader developments reshaping African music: the growing influence of West African production ecosystems and the emergence of financially independent artists investing directly in premium content creation.

Nigeria remains Africa’s dominant music export hub, with its producers, video directors, and sound engineers increasingly attracting artists from across the continent seeking broader commercial reach. For Ugandan artists, collaboration with Nigerian talent has become both a branding strategy and a gateway into wider African streaming markets.

Mungu Feni’s approach, however, differs from many artists because of the financial backing provided by his parallel business interests.

The singer’s digital footprint already reflects that strategy. His music continues to perform strongly on streaming and discovery platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Shazam, Audiomack, SoundCloud, Boomplay and Song Boost Uganda, where he reportedly commands more than three million streams.

His songs have also gained rotation on regional and international channels such as Trace Gospel, Trace Naija, Trace Mziki, TBN Africa, Face TV and Pearl Magic.

The result is an audience that increasingly extends beyond Uganda. According to people close to the artist, some international listeners mistakenly assume Mungu Feni is a West African musician because of his sound, visual identity, and continental online reach.

That blurring of artistic identity reflects the changing structure of African entertainment, where streaming platforms are reducing the importance of geography and amplifying artists capable of producing globally competitive content.

Perhaps the most unusual aspect of Mungu Feni’s rise is that it has happened largely without a major public concert. In Uganda’s entertainment industry, concerts traditionally function as proof of market power. Yet Mungu Feni has built recognition primarily through digital distribution, award circuits, and regional media visibility.

The model points to a broader transformation underway in African music economics: artists are increasingly building careers around streaming audiences rather than physical performance dominance.

Beyond music and business, Mungu Feni has also expanded into philanthropy through the Mungu Feni Foundation, which focuses on youth empowerment and community development initiatives in West Nile.

The organisation recently received recognition at the East Africa Brand Quality Awards as the Best Community Transformation Organisation in East Africa and secured multiple honours at the West Nile Quality Brand Awards 2025.

Together, the business, philanthropy, and entertainment ventures are helping shape Mungu Feni into something larger than a conventional gospel artist. He is increasingly positioning himself as a lifestyle and entrepreneurial brand with regional ambitions.