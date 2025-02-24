MUKONO ACCIDENT: Sena Factory worker crushed by fork lifter

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A second worker has died at Sena Factory Limited in Kasenge B Village, Mbalala Parish, Mukono District.

Mesarch Obba, 18, died on Friday after he was crushed by a fork lifter which went out of the operator’s control. Obba becomes the second worker in four days to die at the factory.

The first victim was Gerald Mukisa Waswa, who was working alongside colleagues feeding a paper-crushing machine when he accidentally slipped and fell into the rolling mechanism, which crushed his head.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Hasan Kasibante says that Obba was rushed to Mulago Hospital for medical attention but unfortunately succumbed to internal injuries.

URN has learned that Obba’s family has been given 16 million shillings to cater for the burial and compensate for the loss.

Kasibante revealed that they have recommended that the factory close since it lacked basic safety standards for workers.

The Factory Director, Kai Wang when contacted on the telephone to respond to the pressing concerns listened and later responded “I don’t know English.”

Sena Factory is also under scrutiny for its operational practices. Investigations have revealed that the factory has changed names multiple times in its seven years of operation, allegedly to evade regulatory scrutiny.

While it is branded as Sena Factory, management told police that it was registered as Rhino Company Limited. Further reports suggest that the company is now transitioning to Ever Package Uganda Limited.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) recently fined factory director Kai Wang ten million shillings for commencing operations without conducting an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment.

“The fine is imposed on you for commencing a project without proper approval. Failure to comply will result in court proceedings or a Stop Order against your company’s operations,” stated NEMA Executive Director Dr. Barirega Akankwasa in an official letter dated January 20, 2025.

Under Uganda’s National Environment Act, businesses that fail to secure regulatory approval face fines of up to one hundred thousand currency points or up to fifteen years in prison.

Mukono District leaders say the factory management hinders inspection efforts, allowing hazardous conditions to go on unchecked.

“These factories use outdated and unsafe machinery, endangering workers every day,” said Samuel Odongo, a councillor.

Attempts by local leaders, including LCIII Chairperson John Bosco Isabirye, to inspect factories have been met with hostility.

Mukono District Vice Chairperson Asuman Muhumuza also reported being denied access by factory management, who insisted he obtain clearance from the ministry authorities.

While the district labour officer, Doreen Berindah has occasionally stepped in to address compensation for affected workers, leaders argue that there has been little progress in ensuring safer working conditions.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed that security personnel attempting inspections have been locked inside factory rooms for hours before being released, further complicating oversight efforts.

Obba and Mukisa’s deaths are the latest in a series of industrial accidents at Mbalala Industrial Park.

Last year, Godfrey Egesa was killed at Riley Packaging when a faulty forklift caused a stack of paper rolls to collapse on him.

In another incident, Felix Arindu, a machine operator at Hong Hai, an affiliate of the Tian Tang Group, was crushed to death by a machine and in September, eighteen workers sustained injuries at Landy Industries, another Chinese-owned factory, but management reportedly refused to provide adequate compensation.

