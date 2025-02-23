Muhoozi admits being part of raid at NUP offices

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces-CDF who is also a son of President Yoweri Museveni Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has revealed that he was part of the security forces that raided the National Unity Platform-NUP offices at Kamwokya and Makerere Kavule.

On Thursday, police together with other security forces forced their way into the headquarters of NUP at Makerere Kavule and the NUP leadership school at Kamwokya. Police in a statement, said they were looking for exhibits that they are going to use in charging some people in the coming days.

Writing on his X page @mkainerugaba, Muhoozi said he also personally entered NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine’s office. “I entered Kabobi’s office the other day only to find weed and condoms…Now I’m going to his home! If anyone tries to fight we will KILL!” Muhoozi’s tweet reads in part.

I entered Kabobi’s office the other day only to find weed and condoms. The guy is an idiot! Now I’m going to his home! If anyone tries to fight we will KILL! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) February 23, 2025

In another tweet, Muhoozi also warned Bobi Wine and his NUP supporters from causing chaos or else he will, “personally put a bullet in his…head! If he EVEN thinks about it!” Muhoozi said. In another yet shocking tweet, Muhoozi said from now on, anybody found wearing NUP uniform, “we will kill them! No questions!”

In reacting to Muhoozi’s provocative tweets, Kyagulanyi said that some people have often told them to ignore him but doing so, ignores the fact that he is the head of the military. “The difference is that Museveni’s son is the head of our military- however illegally he was gifted that position by his father. He can follow through with these threats and he has started already. The abductions, torture and raidings of this week are evidence of what he is capable of. As we continue to mobilise and urge our people to push back against these criminals, the world must not ignore what is happening in Uganda. The rogue regime in its late evening, has gone completely mad,” Kyagulanyi tweeted.

Muhoozi’s tweets that have touched on all manner of topics many of which are controversial have unsettled not only the opposition but also the government.

President Museveni has publicly assailed Muhoozi for his tweets sometimes which have even threatened to attack other countries leading to diplomatic unease.

URN