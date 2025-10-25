MTN Uganda launches inclusive ICT lab in Lira City

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda, through its corporate social responsibility arm, the MTN Foundation, in partnership with Sense International, has launched a new computer laboratory at St. Mary Goretti Ngetta Girls Primary School in Lira City.

The initiative seeks to promote inclusive education and expand digital learning opportunities in northern Uganda, where access to technology remains limited.

The state-of-the-art lab is equipped with ten computers, assistive learning software, sound amplifiers, scanners, printers, and one year of free internet connectivity. It forms part of the MTN Foundation’s Digital Access Project, which has established more than 60 ICT laboratories across the country, reaching thousands of learners in both mainstream and inclusive schools.

St. Mary Goretti Ngetta Girls Primary School serves nearly 1,000 pupils, including 76 learners with special needs, and remains the only primary school in the Lango sub-region that offers inclusive education. The school integrates children with and without disabilities, providing a model of equality and shared learning.

“At MTN Uganda, we believe technology should connect and empower communities, including learners at all levels,” said Phillip Odoi, MTN Uganda’s commercial head for the Northern Region. “Every learner, regardless of ability, should have access to the tools that help them succeed.”

The school’s Head Teacher, Sister Susan Akot, expressed deep appreciation to MTN Uganda and the MTN Foundation for their contribution. “This donation will transform how our pupils learn and interact with technology,” she said. “It brings us closer to our dream of an inclusive school where every child, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive. Education is indeed a shared responsibility that lights the path to a brighter future.”

Edward Otim, Country Director of Sense International, commended the partnership, noting that “technology can be a great equalizer. Partnerships like this make inclusion real, giving every child a chance to thrive.”

The Digital Access Project aligns with MTN’s Ambition 2025 Strategy, Uganda’s Vision 2040, the National Digital Transformation Roadmap, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—particularly Quality Education and Reduced Inequalities. Other beneficiaries of the project include Kisoro Demonstration Primary School, St. Francis Primary School for the Blind–Madera, Iganga Secondary School, and Gulu High School.