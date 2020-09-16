MPs who lost in NRM primaries not to contest as independents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Some Members of Parliament who lost in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries have said they will not contest on the independent ticket in the 2021 elections.

The MPs also want the party to address the mess that characterized the elections. They cited the lack of a register of NRM voters, allowing non-party members to vote, voter bribery and intimidation among others.

The losers led by Minister of State for Investment Evelyn Anite who lost the Koboko NRM flag to Dr Charles Ayume said that despite the irregularities, they will not challenge the results.

The MPs who vowed not to contest as independents include: Charles Ilukor (Kumi County), Michael Tusiime the MP Mbarara municipality, Lillian Nakate Woman MP Luweero, Abraham Byandala the Katikamu North MP, Amos Mandera the Buyamba County MP and John Bosco Lubyayi the MP Mawokota South.

Others are Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny the Minister Northern Uganda Affairs, Rose Tumusiime the MP Entebbe Municipality, Kasirivu Atwooki the Bungangaizi West MP, Henry Okello Oyrem the State Minister Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Agedra the Minister of State for Finance-(General Duties), Juliet Kyinyamatama the Rakai Woman MP and John Byabagambi the State Minister Karamoja Affairs.

The MPs who addressed a press conference on Wednesday at Parliament also said that they will campaign for President Museveni and the other party flag bearers. Anite said that they will persuade other NRM members who lost not to contest as independents.

Byandala says that not contesting the outcome of the elections does not imply that they were genuinely defeated. Byandala added that the party leadership should ensure that acts of voter bribery, intimidation are not repeated in the next primaries.

Amos Mandera the Buyamba County MP says that they will focus on building the party.

More than 100 MPs were defeated in the NRM primaries.

URN