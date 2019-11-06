MPs turn away Nawangwe, University council chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament on the Education Committee on Tuesday turned away the Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe and the Chairperson of the University Council, Lorna Magara.

The committee is currently probing the impasse at Makerere University following a strike by students against the 15% tuition increment.

The two university officials who had appeared with the State Minister for Higher Education, Chrysostom Muyingo MPs were told to leave the committee room because they were not invited.

However, Muyingo told the MPs that it was unfair to turn away the officials and yet the letter asked him to appear with the officials.

The Committee Chairperson Jacob Opolot asked Nawangwe and Magara to return on Wednesday.

The MPs also questioned the failure by the Ministry of Education, Janet Museveni to appear before the committee.

Although the committee had invited the Minister, she wrote to the committee saying that she had delegated Muyingo because of a busy schedule.

Joy Atim Ongom the Lira district Woman MP said that the Minister has several times delegated Muyingo.

Allan Ssewanyana, the MP Makindye West told the MPs that they should not proceed discussions without the Minister.

However, Opolot asked the MPs to respect the representative of the Minister and the delegation.

He, however, says following the concerns from members, they will ensure the Minister appears before the committee.

URN