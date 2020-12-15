Moroto prison break: Top prison commanders detained over negligence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two top Moroto prison commanders have been arrested and detained in Kampala over the massive September prison break.

Superintendent Norman Aruho, who was the Officer-in-charge of Moroto prison and Charles Atunu, who was the head of armory are being detained at Jinja road police station in Kampala after they were arrested four days ago.

Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Francis Olugu, who is the head of the general crimes desk at the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID at Kibuli spearheaded the operation in which Aruho and Atunu were arrested.

Aruho and Atunu are accused of acting negligently. The directorate of public prosecution has since recommended that the duo be charged in a criminal court.

At least 223 inmates escaped from Moroto prison with 14 guns.

Olugu in his report indicates that Moroto prison had 684 inmates of whom 107 were waiting to face the Military court martial. CID indicates that since Moroto prison had high caliber suspects like army deserters, the OC should have ensured full time surveillance and maximum security.

The CID further explains that it was inappropriate for only prison officers to guard a detention facility that had repeated armed robbers, cattle rustlers and others who had been arrested over gun violence.

Olugu in his report recommends for deployment of soldiers and intelligence officers at all major government prisons to deter future prison breaks.

“There is a need to deploy soldiers at government prisons so that they could be in a position to handle situations like this. Intelligence personnel should be deployed at all prisons to have regular information on inmates plans,” Olugu recommends.

The DPP has exonerated three other prison waders who include head of reception, Fred Mugisha, Joseph Anguadia and Geoffrey Owori. The jail break according to CID was masterminded by a hardcore murder suspect Loguti Mariko.

Surprisingly, Mariko had just been appointed as head of prisoners, something CID said was an illegality for an inmate to be given such a status before studying his character.

*****

URN